China's New Third Board Weekly Turnover Exceeds 2.5 Bln Yuan

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 01:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), also known as the "new third board," registered a turnover of more than 2.5 billion Yuan (about 390 million U.S. Dollars) in the transaction week from Jan.

24 to 28.

As of Jan. 28, there are 6,915 companies on the board.

Launched in 2013, the board aims to offer small and medium-sized enterprises a new financing channel with low costs and simple listing procedures.

