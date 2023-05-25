BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :China saw a steady increase in the newly installed capacity of clean energy in the first four months of 2023, as the country stepped up efforts to ensure sufficient energy supply and cut emissions.

China's newly installed capacity of wind and photovoltaic power reached 62.51 million kW from January to April, data from the National Energy Administration showed on Thursday.

The figure accounted for 74 percent of the country's total newly installed capacity, up 11.5 percentage points from a year ago.

China's wind and photovoltaic power generation reached 482.8 billion kWh during the period, up 26.8 percent year on year.

By the end of April, China's installed capacity of wind power reached 380 million kW and the installed capacity of photovoltaic power came in at 440 million kW.

The two combined accounted for 30.9 percent of the country's installed power generation capacity.