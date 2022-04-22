UrduPoint.com

China's Ningxia Sees GDP Up 5.2 Pct In Q1

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2022 | 03:34 PM

China's Ningxia sees GDP up 5.2 pct in Q1

The gross domestic product (GDP) of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region totaled 111.4 billion yuan (about 17.4 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of this year, up 5.2 percent year on year, according to the regional statistical bureau

YINCHUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The gross domestic product (GDP) of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region totaled 111.4 billion Yuan (about 17.4 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first quarter of this year, up 5.2 percent year on year, according to the regional statistical bureau.

The respective added values of Ningxia's Primary, secondary and tertiary industries stood at 5.1 billion yuan, 51.7 billion yuan and 54.6 billion yuan, up 5.5 percent, 6.8 percent and 3.9 percent year on year, respectively.

The region's investment in fixed assets rose 14.9 percent year on year in the first three months, as investment in manufacturing and infrastructure rose 55.8 percent and 57.8 percent year on year, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Billion

Recent Stories

S.Korean President Confirms Exchanging Letters Wit ..

S.Korean President Confirms Exchanging Letters With North's Kim

2 minutes ago
 LG Polls in Balochistan: Submission of nomination ..

LG Polls in Balochistan: Submission of nomination papers process completed

2 minutes ago
 Thunderstorm-rain with gusty winds likely at scatt ..

Thunderstorm-rain with gusty winds likely at scattered places: Met

2 minutes ago
 Stolen trolley worth Rs 1.2 million retrieved

Stolen trolley worth Rs 1.2 million retrieved

2 minutes ago
 HEC issues policy guidelines to VCs, Rectors, univ ..

HEC issues policy guidelines to VCs, Rectors, universities regarding nursing edu ..

21 minutes ago
 5 Reasons Why to Choose a vivo Smartphone

5 Reasons Why to Choose a vivo Smartphone

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.