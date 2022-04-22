The gross domestic product (GDP) of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region totaled 111.4 billion yuan (about 17.4 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of this year, up 5.2 percent year on year, according to the regional statistical bureau

YINCHUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The gross domestic product (GDP) of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region totaled 111.4 billion Yuan (about 17.4 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first quarter of this year, up 5.2 percent year on year, according to the regional statistical bureau.

The respective added values of Ningxia's Primary, secondary and tertiary industries stood at 5.1 billion yuan, 51.7 billion yuan and 54.6 billion yuan, up 5.5 percent, 6.8 percent and 3.9 percent year on year, respectively.

The region's investment in fixed assets rose 14.9 percent year on year in the first three months, as investment in manufacturing and infrastructure rose 55.8 percent and 57.8 percent year on year, respectively.