BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) maintained healthy growth in the first half of this year, official data revealed on Tuesday.

Non-financial ODI in 151 countries and regions amounted to 346.8 billion Yuan (about 50.4 billion U.S. Dollars) in the period, up 0.1 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Commerce.