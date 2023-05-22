(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) rose 26.6 percent year on year to 289.29 billion Yuan in the first four months of the year, official data showed Monday.

In U.S. Dollar terms, the ODI stood at 42.19 billion U.S. Dollars in the period, up 17.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Commerce.