China's Non-manufacturing PMI At 50.2 In January
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 50.2 in January, down from 52.2 in December, official data showed Monday.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while below 50 reflects contraction.
According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the service sector continued to expand, with its sub-index standing at 50.3 in January.
Driven by the effects of the Spring Festival, business activity indices in sectors related to residents' travel and consumption, including road transportation, accommodation, catering, ecological protection, and public facilities management, have risen into the expansion zone, showing strengthened market activities.
Meanwhile, business activity indices in sectors such as air transport, postal services, telecommunications, radio, television, satellite transmission services, and monetary and financial services remained above the 55-mark, indicating a robust growth in overall business volume.
In January, the construction sub-index came in at 49.3, according to NBS data.
Monday's data also showed that the country's manufacturing PMI came in at 49.1 in January.
Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 29 this year. It is the most important holiday on the Chinese Calendar and an occasion for family reunions.
