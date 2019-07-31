UrduPoint.com
China's Non Manufacturing PMI Edges Down In July

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 07:25 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 53.7 in July, down from 54.2 in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.

