UrduPoint.com

China's Non-manufacturing PMI Expands For Four Consecutive Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2023 | 02:10 PM

China's non-manufacturing PMI expands for four consecutive months

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :China's non-manufacturing activity maintained expansion for four consecutive months in April thanks to rapidly recovering services and a vibrant construction industry, official data showed Sunday.

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 56.4 in April, down from 58.2 in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said Sunday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below it reflects contraction.

Senior NBS statistician Zhao Qinghe said the recovery of the service sector consolidated, with the sub-index for business activities reaching 55.

1, increasing by 15.1 percentage points from the same period last year.

The sub-index of new orders in the service sector stood at 56.4 as demand continued to unleash, while that measuring expectations for business activities came in at 62.3, revealing strong confidence of enterprises.

Meanwhile, the sub-index for construction sector was 63.9 this month, and companies in the sector remained confident about the future of the market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China Same Reading March April Sunday Market From Industry First Prudential Modarba

Recent Stories

Baku confirmed as host city for 2023 FIA Annual Ge ..

Baku confirmed as host city for 2023 FIA Annual General Assembly

26 minutes ago
 EU&#039;s employment rate peaks at 75% in 2022

EU&#039;s employment rate peaks at 75% in 2022

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Nations&#039; Culture ..

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Nations&#039; Cultures Forum at UoS

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th April 2023

5 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emp ..

Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emphasise on promoting tolerance, ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.