HARBIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Heilongjiang, China's northernmost province, saw its foreign trade in goods grow by 30.7 percent year on year to 48.38 billion Yuan (about 7 billion U.S. Dollars) in first two months of this year, customs data showed.

From January to February, Heilongjiang's imports saw a 27.3-percent increase to 39.07 billion yuan, while its exports grew by 47.6 percent year on year to 9.31 billion yuan, according to Harbin Customs in the provincial capital.

Its trade with countries along the Belt and Road hit 38.04 billion yuan, accounting for 78.6 percent of the province's total foreign trade. Trade with the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) members rose 27.4 percent to 4.7 billion yuan.

The province saw robust growth in the exports of steel, mechanical and electronic products in the first two months of 2023, while imports of agricultural products, iron ore and wood logged notable increases during the same period.