BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Orders for online car-hailing services in China rose in October compared with a month earlier, data from the Ministry of Transport showed.

Online car-hailing companies received 809 million orders last month, up 2.1 percent month on month, the ministry said.

By the end of October, a total of 334 online car-hailing companies had been granted permission to operate in China, increasing by four from the end of September.

A total of 6.33 million online car driver's licenses and 2.71 million vehicle transport licenses had been issued across the country by the end of October, up 2.4 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively, the data revealed.