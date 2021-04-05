UrduPoint.com
China's Online Property Insurance Premiums Down 4.85 Pct In 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 01:10 PM

China's online property insurance industry saw a decline in earnings last year, industry data showed

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :China's online property insurance industry saw a decline in earnings last year, industry data showed.

The premiums of online property insurance dropped 4.85 percent year on year to about 79.8 billion Yuan (about 12.2 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2020, according to the Insurance Association of China.

Accident and health insurance, car insurance and insurance for shipping returned goods were the top three earners last year, with aggregated premiums accounting for 82.3 percent of the total.

The industry had underwritten a total of about 27.95 billion insurance contracts as of the end of last year, down 0.92 percent from a year earlier, the association said.

