China's Online Ride-hailing Companies Rise To 313

Published June 17, 2023

China's online ride-hailing companies rise to 313

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :China's online ride-hailing companies reached 313 by the end of May, four more than the number registered in the previous month, data from the Ministry of Transport shows.

By the end of last month, the authorized ride-hailing vehicle certificates and driver licenses in the country hit 2.36 million and 5.58 million, up 2.5 percent and 3.

3 percent month on month, respectively, according to the ministry. In May, 735 million ride-hailing trips were made.

Hangzhou, the capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province, led the city list in terms of compliance rate of online-hailing orders, according to the data.

In 2022, online ride-hailing trips made up about 40.5 percent of total taxi trips, an increase of 6.4 percentage points from a year earlier.

