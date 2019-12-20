China's Outbound Investment Falls 1.2 Pct In First 11 Months
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 03:25 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) dropped 1.2 percent year on year in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed Friday.
Non-financial ODI in 166 countries and regions amounted to 680.31 billion Yuan (about 98.78 billion U.S. Dollars) in the period, according to the Ministry of Commerce.