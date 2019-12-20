UrduPoint.com
China's Outbound Investment Falls 1.2 Pct In First 11 Months

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 03:25 PM

China's outbound investment falls 1.2 pct in first 11 months

China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) dropped 1.2 percent year on year in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed Friday

Non-financial ODI in 166 countries and regions amounted to 680.31 billion Yuan (about 98.78 billion U.S. Dollars) in the period, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Non-financial ODI in 166 countries and regions amounted to 680.31 billion Yuan (about 98.78 billion U.S. Dollars) in the period, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

