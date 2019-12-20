China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) dropped 1.2 percent year on year in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) dropped 1.2 percent year on year in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed Friday.

Non-financial ODI in 166 countries and regions amounted to 680.31 billion Yuan (about 98.78 billion U.S. Dollars) in the period, according to the Ministry of Commerce.