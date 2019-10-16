(@imziishan)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) posted steady growth in the first three quarters of the year, data showed Wednesday.

Non-financial ODI in 164 countries and regions amounted to 555.11 billion Yuan (about 78.5 billion U.S. Dollars) in the period, up 3.8 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Commerce.