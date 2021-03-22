(@FahadShabbir)

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 8.3 basis points to 2.052 percent Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 8.3 basis points to 2.052 percent Monday.

The seven-day rate edged down 3.6 basis points to 2.163 percent, the one-month rate edged down 0.1 basis points to 2.

576 percent, and the one-year rate went down 0.3 basis points to 3.097 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.