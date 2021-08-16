UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Monday

Mon 16th August 2021

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 7.1 basis points to 2.105 percent Monday.

The seven-day rate edged down 0.4 basis points to 2.193 percent, the one-month rate edged up 0.1 basis points to 2.

301 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.2 basis points to 2.708 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

