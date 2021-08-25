UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Wednesday

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 5.1 basis points to 2.211 percent Wednesday.

The seven-day rate rose 8.7 basis points to 2.311 percent, the one-month rate went up 0.

6 basis points to 2.309 percent, and the one-year rate stayed the same at 2.7 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

