BEIJING, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 15.5 basis points to 2.029 percent Thursday.

The seven-day rate dropped 4.3 basis points to 2.158 percent, the one-month rate edged up 0.4 basis points to 2.

311 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.1 basis points to 2.698 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.