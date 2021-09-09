UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:43 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Thursday

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 15.5 basis points to 2.029 percent Thursday

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ):The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 15.5 basis points to 2.029 percent Thursday.

The seven-day rate dropped 4.3 basis points to 2.158 percent, the one-month rate edged up 0.4 basis points to 2.

311 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.1 basis points to 2.698 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

