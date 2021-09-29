UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 01:37 PM

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 44.1 basis points to 1.505 percent Wednesday

The seven-day rate rose 33.5 basis points to 2.45 percent, the one-month rate went up 1 basis points to 2.

The seven-day rate rose 33.5 basis points to 2.45 percent, the one-month rate went up 1 basis points to 2.

436 percent, and the one-year rate rose 0.5 basis points to 2.718 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

