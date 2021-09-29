The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 44.1 basis points to 1.505 percent Wednesday

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 44.1 basis points to 1.505 percent Wednesday.

The seven-day rate rose 33.5 basis points to 2.45 percent, the one-month rate went up 1 basis points to 2.

436 percent, and the one-year rate rose 0.5 basis points to 2.718 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.