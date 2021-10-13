UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 03:46 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Tuesday

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 3.4 basis points to 2.101 percent Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 3.4 basis points to 2.101 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate dropped 3.2 basis points to 2.167 percent, the one-month rate edged down 0.3 basis points to 2.

363 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.2 basis points to 2.716 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Shanghai Price Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera & Khyber to be clear ..

Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera & Khyber to be cleared from professional beggars, ..

3 minutes ago
 Campaign continues against Covid-19 unvaccinated p ..

Campaign continues against Covid-19 unvaccinated people in Sukkur

3 minutes ago
 Shireen Mazari inaugurates first Transgender Prote ..

Shireen Mazari inaugurates first Transgender Protection Centre

3 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Tuesday

3 minutes ago
 KP govt approves Rs. 5.22 bln for 12 new colleges ..

KP govt approves Rs. 5.22 bln for 12 new colleges in merged district

3 minutes ago
 US' Nuland Praises 'Productive' Talks at Russian P ..

US' Nuland Praises 'Productive' Talks at Russian Presidential Administration

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.