(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 6.4 basis points to 1.546 percent Tuesday

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 6.4 basis points to 1.546 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate edged up 1.9 basis points to 2.262 percent, the one-month rate edged up 0.7 basis points to 2.

387 percent, and the one-year rate rose 0.7 basis points to 2.766 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.