China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Tuesday
Tue 26th October 2021 | 12:06 PM
BEIJING, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 6.4 basis points to 1.546 percent Tuesday.
The seven-day rate edged up 1.9 basis points to 2.262 percent, the one-month rate edged up 0.7 basis points to 2.
387 percent, and the one-year rate rose 0.7 basis points to 2.766 percent.
Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.