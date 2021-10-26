UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 12:06 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Tuesday

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 6.4 basis points to 1.546 percent Tuesday

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 6.4 basis points to 1.546 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate edged up 1.9 basis points to 2.262 percent, the one-month rate edged up 0.7 basis points to 2.

387 percent, and the one-year rate rose 0.7 basis points to 2.766 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Shanghai Price Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Accelerating vivo’s 5G journey: Interview with T ..

Accelerating vivo’s 5G journey: Interview with Tamrakar Rakesh, 5G Standard Ex ..

17 minutes ago
 Chinese Foreign Minister Calls on Taliban to Be Op ..

Chinese Foreign Minister Calls on Taliban to Be Open, Protect Rights of Women, C ..

2 minutes ago
 Five dead, 11 injured in north China vehicle pileu ..

Five dead, 11 injured in north China vehicle pileup

2 minutes ago
 Woman teacher expelled in India for expressing joy ..

Woman teacher expelled in India for expressing joy over Pakistan's T20 win

7 minutes ago
 Japan's major volcano Mt. Aso expected to erupt ag ..

Japan's major volcano Mt. Aso expected to erupt again

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan witnesses highest inflation first ever in ..

Pakistan witnesses highest inflation first ever in 70 years

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.