BEIJING, Nov. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 12.6 basis points to 2 percent Wednesday.

The seven-day rate dropped 4.8 basis points to 2.137 percent, the one-month rate edged up 0.3 basis points to 2.

397 percent, and the one-year rate edged up 0.1 basis points to 2.784 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.