UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 12:08 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Wednesday

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 12.6 basis points to 2 percent Wednesday

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 12.6 basis points to 2 percent Wednesday.

The seven-day rate dropped 4.8 basis points to 2.137 percent, the one-month rate edged up 0.3 basis points to 2.

397 percent, and the one-year rate edged up 0.1 basis points to 2.784 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Shanghai Price Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Music festival aims to promote cultural exchanges ..

Music festival aims to promote cultural exchanges between China, ASEAN

42 seconds ago
 Chinese yuan weakens to 6.4079 against USD Wednesd ..

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.4079 against USD Wednesday

44 seconds ago
 Malaysia reports 5,071 new COVID-19 infections

Malaysia reports 5,071 new COVID-19 infections

45 seconds ago
 New Bond film "No Time to Die" continues to lead C ..

New Bond film "No Time to Die" continues to lead Chinese box office

46 seconds ago
 Two scientists win China's top science award

Two scientists win China's top science award

53 seconds ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Wed ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Wednesday

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.