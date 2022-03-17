UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Thursday

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2022 | 02:10 PM

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 3.1 basis points to 2.009 percent Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 3.1 basis points to 2.009 percent Thursday.

The seven-day rate dropped 3.2 basis points to 2.083 percent, the one-month rate edged down 0.1 basis points to 2.

301 percent, and the one-year rate rose 0.7 basis points to 2.593 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

>