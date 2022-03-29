The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 21.9 basis points to 1.727 percent Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 21.9 basis points to 1.727 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate lost 4.3 basis points to 2.145 percent, the one-month rate edged up 0.1 basis points to 2.

314 percent, and the one-year rate edged up 0.1 basis points to 2.605 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.