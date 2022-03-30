UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Wednesday

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 01:04 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Wednesday

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 17 basis points to 1.557 percent Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 17 basis points to 1.557 percent Wednesday.

The seven-day rate rose 2.6 basis points to 2.171 percent, the one-month rate edged down 0.1 basis points to 2.

313 percent, and the one-year rate edged up 0.1 basis points to 2.606 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Shanghai Price Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

COVID-19 jumps to 3rd leading cause of deaths in P ..

COVID-19 jumps to 3rd leading cause of deaths in Philippines in 2021

3 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa making efforts to promote women entrepre ..

Lok Virsa making efforts to promote women entreprenuers

10 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 424,641 new COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 424,641 new COVID-19 cases

10 minutes ago
 Anti-dengue activities intensified

Anti-dengue activities intensified

10 minutes ago
 Most markets rally on Russia pledge, but traders c ..

Most markets rally on Russia pledge, but traders cautious

10 minutes ago
 UK Prime Minister Wants to Supply Ukraine With 'Mo ..

UK Prime Minister Wants to Supply Ukraine With 'More Lethal' Weapons - Reports

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.