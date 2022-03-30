The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 17 basis points to 1.557 percent Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 17 basis points to 1.557 percent Wednesday.

The seven-day rate rose 2.6 basis points to 2.171 percent, the one-month rate edged down 0.1 basis points to 2.

313 percent, and the one-year rate edged up 0.1 basis points to 2.606 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.