China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2022 | 03:33 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 8.4 basis points to 1.772 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate rose 9.3 basis points to 2.04 percent, the one-month rate went down 0.7 basis points to 2.

284 percent, and the one-year rate dropped 0.5 basis points to 2.577 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

