(@FahadShabbir)

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 11.3 basis points to 1.552 percent Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 11.3 basis points to 1.552 percent Thursday.

The seven-day rate dropped 6.1 basis points to 1.905 percent, the one-month rate went down 0.9 basis points to 2.

267 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.3 basis points to 2.572 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.