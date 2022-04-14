UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 12:56 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 11.3 basis points to 1.552 percent Thursday.

The seven-day rate dropped 6.1 basis points to 1.905 percent, the one-month rate went down 0.9 basis points to 2.

267 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.3 basis points to 2.572 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

