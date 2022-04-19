UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Tuesday

April 19, 2022

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 10.9 basis points to 1.294 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate dropped 7.5 basis points to 1.801 percent, the one-month rate went down 0.8 basis points to 2.

237 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.4 basis points to 2.558 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

