UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Thursday

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2022 | 01:12 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Thursday

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 0.9 basis points to 1.294 percent Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 0.9 basis points to 1.294 percent Thursday.

The seven-day rate dropped 13.3 basis points to 1.804 percent, the one-month rate went down 0.8 basis points to 2.

222 percent, and the one-year rate dropped 0.6 basis points to 2.549 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Shanghai Price Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 105927 cusecs water

IRSA releases 105927 cusecs water

11 seconds ago
 First talk of development series on agri sector he ..

First talk of development series on agri sector held

13 seconds ago
 Chinese mainland reports 2,830 new local confirmed ..

Chinese mainland reports 2,830 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,634 in Shan ..

14 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif terms Baloch people 'valuable as ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif terms Baloch people 'valuable asset' for country

16 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif directs probe into Dadu villages ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif directs probe into Dadu villages fire; vows action over neglig ..

2 minutes ago
 Five girls abducted from Faisalabad

Five girls abducted from Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.