China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Thursday
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2022 | 01:12 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 0.9 basis points to 1.294 percent Thursday.
The seven-day rate dropped 13.3 basis points to 1.804 percent, the one-month rate went down 0.8 basis points to 2.
222 percent, and the one-year rate dropped 0.6 basis points to 2.549 percent.
Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.