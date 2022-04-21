The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 0.9 basis points to 1.294 percent Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 0.9 basis points to 1.294 percent Thursday.

The seven-day rate dropped 13.3 basis points to 1.804 percent, the one-month rate went down 0.8 basis points to 2.

222 percent, and the one-year rate dropped 0.6 basis points to 2.549 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.