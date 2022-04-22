China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Friday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2022 | 12:45 PM
The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 3.9 basis points to 1.255 percent Friday
The seven-day rate dropped 10.4 basis points to 1.7 percent, the one-month rate went down 0.9 basis points to 2.
213 percent, and the one-year rate dropped 0.9 basis points to 2.54 percent.
Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.