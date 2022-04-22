UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2022 | 12:45 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Friday

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 3.9 basis points to 1.255 percent Friday

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 3.9 basis points to 1.255 percent Friday.

The seven-day rate dropped 10.4 basis points to 1.7 percent, the one-month rate went down 0.9 basis points to 2.

213 percent, and the one-year rate dropped 0.9 basis points to 2.54 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

