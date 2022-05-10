UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2022 | 01:38 PM

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, edged down 0.4 basis points to 1.305 percent Tuesday

The seven-day rate dropped 18.4 basis points to 1.63 percent, the one-month rate went down 1.1 basis points to 2.

078 percent, and the one-year rate dropped 0.8 basis points to 2.442 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

