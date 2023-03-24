UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Decreases Friday

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 12:30 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 27 basis points to 1.288 percent Friday.

The seven-day rate dropped 23.4 basis points to 1.703 percent, the one-month rate remained flat at 2.

399 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.5 basis points to 2.678 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

