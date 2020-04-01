The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 21.1 basis points to 1.403 percent Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, decreased 21.1 basis points to 1.403 percent Wednesday.

The seven-day rate dropped 14.3 basis points to 2.004 percent. The one-month rate went down 1.8 basis points to 1.

809 percent, and the one-year rate dropped 2.4 basis points to 2.226 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.