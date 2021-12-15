UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Down Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 12:25 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate down Wednesday

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, lost 3.1 basis points to 2.137 percent Wednesday

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ):The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, lost 3.1 basis points to 2.137 percent Wednesday.

The seven-day rate lost 0.9 basis points to 2.201 percent, the one-month rate edged down 0.1 basis points to 2.

364 percent, and the one-year rate remained unchanged at 2.736 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

