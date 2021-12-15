(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, lost 3.1 basis points to 2.137 percent Wednesday.

The seven-day rate lost 0.9 basis points to 2.201 percent, the one-month rate edged down 0.1 basis points to 2.

364 percent, and the one-year rate remained unchanged at 2.736 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.