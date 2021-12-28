UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Down Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 12:25 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate down Tuesday

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, lost 16.2 basis points to 1.616 percent Tuesday

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, lost 16.2 basis points to 1.616 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate went down 6.7 basis points to 2.245 percent, the one-month rate rose 0.1 basis points to 2.

425 percent, and the one-year rate rose 0.1 percentage points at 2.738 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Shanghai Price Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Minister of Health and Prevention visits Brazilian ..

Minister of Health and Prevention visits Brazilian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

15 minutes ago
 Russia Inked 1st Export Deals for New NATO-Standar ..

Russia Inked 1st Export Deals for New NATO-Standard Assault Rifle in 2021 - FSMT ..

4 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 182 locally transmitted C ..

Chinese mainland reports 182 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 S. Korea reports 3,865 new COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 3,865 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 Chinese thriller "Fireflies in the Sun" continues ..

Chinese thriller "Fireflies in the Sun" continues to lead domestic box office

4 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 18 new community cases of COVI ..

New Zealand reports 18 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.