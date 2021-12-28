The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, lost 16.2 basis points to 1.616 percent Tuesday

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, lost 16.2 basis points to 1.616 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate went down 6.7 basis points to 2.245 percent, the one-month rate rose 0.1 basis points to 2.

425 percent, and the one-year rate rose 0.1 percentage points at 2.738 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.