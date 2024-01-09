BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, lost 0.3 basis points to 1.582 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate gained 1.8 basis points to 1.79 percent, the one-month rate went down 0.8 basis points to 2.

304 percent, and the one-year rate dropped 0.5 basis points to 2.48 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.