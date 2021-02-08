UrduPoint.com
China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Monday

Mon 08th February 2021

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 33.3 basis points to 1.906 percent Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 33.3 basis points to 1.906 percent Monday.

The seven-day rate declined 0.8 basis points to 2.341 percent, the one-month rate went up 0.3 basis point to 2.

755 percent, and the one-year rate increased 1.1 basis points to 3.024 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

