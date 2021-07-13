The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 11 basis points to 2.05 percent Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 11 basis points to 2.05 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate edged up 3 basis points to 2.193 percent, the one-month rate went down 0.6 basis points to 2.

333 percent, and the one-year rate dropped 1.5 basis points to 2.843 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.