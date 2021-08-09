The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 35.3 basis points to 2.212 percent Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 35.3 basis points to 2.212 percent Monday.

The seven-day rate rose 15.1 basis points to 2.145 percent, the one-month rate went down 0.8 basis points to 2.

27 percent, and the one-year rate dropped 0.8 basis points to 2.72 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.