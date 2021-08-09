UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Monday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 01:44 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Monday

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 35.3 basis points to 2.212 percent Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 35.3 basis points to 2.212 percent Monday.

The seven-day rate rose 15.1 basis points to 2.145 percent, the one-month rate went down 0.8 basis points to 2.

27 percent, and the one-year rate dropped 0.8 basis points to 2.72 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Shanghai Price Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.30 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.30 a barrel Friday

2 minutes ago
 France extends Macron's Covid pass despite protest ..

France extends Macron's Covid pass despite protests

12 seconds ago
 Acceleration of global warming 'code red' for huma ..

Acceleration of global warming 'code red' for humanity

14 seconds ago
 Climate report must be 'death knell' for fossil fu ..

Climate report must be 'death knell' for fossil fuels: UN chief

15 seconds ago
 Support for Australian PM falls to 18 month-low

Support for Australian PM falls to 18 month-low

20 seconds ago
 Twelve soldiers killed in attack in northwest Burk ..

Twelve soldiers killed in attack in northwest Burkina Faso

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.