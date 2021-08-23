China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Monday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 03:08 PM
BEIJING, Aug. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 10.1 basis points to 2.143 percent Monday.
The seven-day rate rose 4.5 basis points to 2.16 percent, the one-month rate stayed flat at 2.
3 percent, and the one-year rate stayed the same at 2.7 percent.
Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.