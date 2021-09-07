UrduPoint.com

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 7.2 basis points to 2.187 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate rose 4.7 basis points to 2.198 percent, the one-month rate edged down 0.2 basis points to 2.

305 percent, and the one-year rate stayed the same at 2.698 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

