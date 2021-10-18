(@FahadShabbir)

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 6.6 basis points to 2.131 percent Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 6.6 basis points to 2.131 percent Monday.

The seven-day rate rose 4.2 basis points to 2.174 percent, the one-month rate edged down 0.12 basis points to 2.

357 percent, and the one-year rate rose 0.75 basis points to 2.734 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.