BEIJING, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 3.5 basis points to 1.823 percent Thursday.

The seven-day rate dropped 3.8 basis points to 2.231 percent, the one-month rate stayed flat at 2.

353 percent, and the one-year rate remained unchanged at 2.756 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.