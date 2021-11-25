UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 04:44 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Thursday

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 3.5 basis points to 1.823 percent Thursday

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 3.5 basis points to 1.823 percent Thursday.

The seven-day rate dropped 3.8 basis points to 2.231 percent, the one-month rate stayed flat at 2.

353 percent, and the one-year rate remained unchanged at 2.756 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Shanghai Price Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

ERC intensifies relief operations in Ethiopia

ERC intensifies relief operations in Ethiopia

17 seconds ago
 BRT daily ridership crosses 200,000 figure: Spokes ..

BRT daily ridership crosses 200,000 figure: Spokesman

36 seconds ago
 Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures close higher

39 seconds ago
 PAF appoints AVM Tariq Zia as Director General Pub ..

PAF appoints AVM Tariq Zia as Director General Public Relations

40 seconds ago
 Moscow Confirms Armenia Requested Russia's Mediati ..

Moscow Confirms Armenia Requested Russia's Mediation in Normalizing Relations Wi ..

42 seconds ago
 Vietnamese stock index hits new record on surging ..

Vietnamese stock index hits new record on surging capital

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.