UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2022 | 05:37 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Tuesday

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 1.7 basis points to 2.056 percent Tuesday

BEIJING, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 1.7 basis points to 2.056 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate rose 4.6 basis points to 2.114 percent, the one-month remained flat at 2.

3 percent, and the one-year rate edged up 0.2 basis points to 2.568 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Shanghai Price Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Hareem Shah given time until April 18 to join FIA ..

Hareem Shah given time until April 18 to join FIA investigation

48 minutes ago
 Opposition submits no-confidence motion in NA Secr ..

Opposition submits no-confidence motion in NA Secretariat against PM

1 minute ago
 Warplanes for Ukraine? West weighs tricky options

Warplanes for Ukraine? West weighs tricky options

1 minute ago
 PHA's rainwater harvesting project; construction w ..

PHA's rainwater harvesting project; construction work of first underground water ..

1 minute ago
 Georgia, a bleak new home for Russian exiles

Georgia, a bleak new home for Russian exiles

5 minutes ago
 ANF recovers over 206 kg drugs; arrests five

ANF recovers over 206 kg drugs; arrests five

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>