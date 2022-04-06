(@FahadShabbir)

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 54 basis points to 1.848 percent Wednesday

BEIJING, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 54 basis points to 1.848 percent Wednesday.

The seven-day rate rose 16.7 basis points to 2.004 percent, the one-month rate edged down 0.1 basis points to 2.

305 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.1 basis points to 2.605 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.