China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2022 | 12:51 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Wednesday

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 54 basis points to 1.848 percent Wednesday

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 54 basis points to 1.848 percent Wednesday.

The seven-day rate rose 16.7 basis points to 2.004 percent, the one-month rate edged down 0.1 basis points to 2.

305 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.1 basis points to 2.605 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

