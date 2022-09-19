(@FahadShabbir)

The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 11.6 basis points to 1.41 percent Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 11.6 basis points to 1.41 percent Monday.

The seven-day rate rose 5.6 basis points to 1.699 percent, the one-month rate went up 2.5 basis points to 1.

536 percent, and the one-year rate rose 0.7 basis points to 1.984 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.