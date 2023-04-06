(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 23.7 basis points to 1.34 percent Thursday.

The seven-day rate rose 10.8 basis points to 1.978 percent, the one-month rate went down 1.3 basis points to 2.

33 percent, and the one-year rate dropped 0.6 basis points to 2.648 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.