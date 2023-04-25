BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 8.4 basis points to 1.683 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate dropped 9.5 basis points to 2.022 percent, the one-month rate went up 1 basis point to 2.

312 percent, and the one-year rate rose 1 basis point to 2.649 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.