UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 12:20 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 8.4 basis points to 1.683 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate dropped 9.5 basis points to 2.022 percent, the one-month rate went up 1 basis point to 2.

312 percent, and the one-year rate rose 1 basis point to 2.649 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Shanghai Price Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond ..

UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond passenger numbers

56 minutes ago
 Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 ..

Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 earthquake

56 minutes ago
 Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

56 minutes ago
 Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapp ..

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

56 minutes ago
 Agreement with IMF to be inked during next week: S ..

Agreement with IMF to be inked during next week: Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.