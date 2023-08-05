Open Menu

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2023 | 12:20 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Friday

BEIJING, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 5.8 basis points to 1.141 percent Friday.

The seven-day rate dropped 3.1 basis points to 1.64 percent, the one-month rate went down 2.1 basis points to 2.

004 percent, and the one-year rate dropped 0.6 basis points to 2.325 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

