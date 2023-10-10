Open Menu

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2023 | 03:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 9.7 basis points to 1.827 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate rose 6 basis points to 1.861 percent, the one-month rate edged up 0.1 basis points to 2.

237 percent, and the one-year rate rose 0.5 basis points to 2.452 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

